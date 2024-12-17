Teacher’s journey highlights the impact of menopause on foot health and comfort

Rebecca Wells, from St Leonards-on-Sea, becomes the newest ambassador for DB Wider Fit Shoes’ Joyful Strides campaign, sharing her story of finding style and relief from daily discomfort.

Following the successful launch of the Joyful Strides campaign in May 2024, DB Wider Fit Shoes, fronted by their lead ambassador entrepreneur and philanthropist Sara Davies MBE, is thrilled to announce Rebecca Wells as its newest ambassador. Rebecca’s journey highlights the often-overlooked impact of menopause on foot health and the transformative role of properly fitting shoes in restoring comfort and confidence.

Rebecca Wells, a dedicated schoolteacher from St Leonards-on-Sea, experienced unexpected changes to her feet as a result of menopause, including the need for wider footwear—a reality she hadn’t anticipated. As a professional constantly on her feet, finding shoes that addressed her changing needs while maintaining her style was a challenge.

“Menopause completely changed my body in ways I didn’t expect, including my feet. I never imagined I’d need wider shoes, and finding footwear that was both comfortable and stylish seemed impossible—until I discovered DB Wider Fit Shoes,” said Wells. “Their designs have completely transformed my daily life, alleviating the pain and discomfort I faced without compromising my sense of style. As a teacher, I’m on my feet all day, and having shoes that support me makes all the difference.”

Survey Findings: Addressing a Nationwide Problem

Rebecca’s story reflects a wider issue revealed by recent survey data from DB Wider Fit Shoes. The findings highlight the critical need for increased awareness of proper shoe fitting and foot health, particularly on the south coast:

76% of respondents admitted they haven’t measured their feet since turning 16, despite knowing the importance of wearing the correct shoe size.18% reported wearing shoes that were too narrow, resulting in daily discomfort and reduced confidence.71% said that comfort and function were more important than fashion, yet many still struggle to find shoes that meet all three needs.95% agreed that proper shoe fitting is essential for health, but a lack of awareness prevents many from seeking better options. These statistics highlight the disconnect between awareness and action, emphasizing the need for campaigns like Joyful Strides to bridge the gap.

Charles Denton, Managing Director of DB Wider Fit Shoes, commented: “Menopause brings about so many changes to a person’s body, and feet are no exception. Rebecca’s story is a powerful reminder that comfort doesn’t have to come at the cost of style. At DB Wider Fit Shoes, we’re dedicated to educating people about the life-changing impact of proper footwear and ensuring that individuals like Rebecca feel confident and supported, every step of the way.”

Rebecca Wells joins Sara Davies MBE as the next ambassador for Joyful Strides campaign with DB Wider Fit Shoes

The Joyful Strides Campaign: Sharing Stories, Inspiring Change

With Rebecca Wells as its newest ambassador, the Joyful Strides campaign continues to amplify real-life testimonials that demonstrate the importance of proper footwear. The campaign has already sparked nationwide conversations about foot health and the importance of measuring feet regularly, helping countless individuals rediscover the joy of walking in comfort.

Rebecca joins a growing list of ambassadors, including Sara Davies MBE, who have brought their stories to life as part of this initiative. As the campaign expands to the south coast, DB Wider Fit Shoes is committed to educating communities about the importance of proper shoe fit and the transformative power of stylish, supportive footwear.

Rebecca’s story, along with many others, underscores the mission of Joyful Strides—empowering individuals to take control of their foot health while embracing style and comfort. Explore the online fitting guide on the DB Wider Fit Shoes website to discover the perfect fit for your unique stride, and browse the collection of shoes designed for every occasion.

Visit www.widerfitshoes.co.uk/rebecca-joyful-strides to read Rebecca’s full story and learn more about how DB Wider Fit Shoes is transforming lives, one step at a time. Explore the full range at www.widerfitshoes.co.uk