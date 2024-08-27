Team effort brings top award to Ninja Arena

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leisure and recreation play area at The Beacon Centre in Eastbourne has been recognised as a venue of outstanding quality by Global Business Awards.

Ninja Arena took the coveted Top Independent Leisure Facility 2024 award for creating a healthy and active community, supporting people with special educational needs and for its charitable work.

Over the last two years, Ninja Arena has helped raise £50,000 for schools, good causes, and its three local charities – youth bereavement specialists You Raise Me Up, Children with Cancer, and mental health charity Holding Space.

The 25-strong team, headed-up by General Manager Andy Finch, were praised for their welcoming attitude to all age groups. Ninja Arena offers toddler sessions, adults-only nights and exclusive sessions for people with Special Educational Needs.

Ninja Arena team.

The leisure facility has a strong link with LGBTQ+ parent support group Bourne This Way.

Andy said he was delighted that Ninja Arena had been recognised by global Business Awards for its hard graft and determination to be a valued part of the Eastbourne community.

“This award is for all the team, who have worked so hard to make us such a great destination for thousands of people every year,” he said. “We strive to make every person feel welcome here, from toddlers to young-at-heart pensioners. Ninja Arena is an inclusive venue where everybody is welcome.

“We offer customers a unique experience where they can push themselves on our 6,500 sq ft inflatable, have a go at the assault course and compete against our costumed Ninja Warriors,” Andy explained.

“Our café and food offer helps with re-fuelling and offers a great spot to watch other would-be Ninjas in action. The café has received a 5* rating for the fourth consecutive year.”

Ninja Arena is open every day during the school holidays and from Tuesday to Sunday inclusive during term time.

The Beacon General Manager Mark Powell congratulated Andy and the team on their award.

“Ninja Arena has become the go-to leisure and recreation venue in the town,” Mark said: “The team has worked so hard to build relationships with many different age-groups, charities and support groups, I am delighted they have received recognition through this award.”