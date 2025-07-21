Team England swimmer Michael Gunning visits Sovereign Centre
Michael joined in with a kid’s swimming lesson, chatting to the children and providing them with swimming tips.
Michael said: “GLL’s Open Weekend is a great initiative which gives kids the chance to try out new activities for free, so I was delighted to lend my support.”
Phil Dench, Sovereign Centre General Manager, says: “As a social enterprise, Better believes in giving back to the community and our Open Weekends are a great way for us to do this.
“Michael was absolutely amazing – professional and personable with students and staff alike. Everyone gained something from Michael’s visit and it was fantastic to have him helping with the swimming lessons.”
Also on offer during the weekend was swim school and water safety sessions, while the gym ran strength and conditioning master classes and gymnastics taster sessions.