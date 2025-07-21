Team England swimmer Michael Gunning visits Sovereign Centre

International Team England and Team Jamaica swimmer Michael Gunning paid a visit to the Sovereign Centre in Eastbourne on Saturday 19 July as part of the leisure centre’s Open Weekend, which encourages local residents of all ages to try a range of free activities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael joined in with a kid’s swimming lesson, chatting to the children and providing them with swimming tips.

Michael said: “GLL’s Open Weekend is a great initiative which gives kids the chance to try out new activities for free, so I was delighted to lend my support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Dench, Sovereign Centre General Manager, says: “As a social enterprise, Better believes in giving back to the community and our Open Weekends are a great way for us to do this.

Michael Gunning at Sovereign Centre Open Weekend

“Michael was absolutely amazing – professional and personable with students and staff alike. Everyone gained something from Michael’s visit and it was fantastic to have him helping with the swimming lessons.”

Also on offer during the weekend was swim school and water safety sessions, while the gym ran strength and conditioning master classes and gymnastics taster sessions.