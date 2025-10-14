Team GB athlete and TV personality Harry Aikines-Aryeetey to star at free family community day in Crawley

Team GB sprinter and television personality Harry Aikines-Aryeetey will be the star attraction at a free family community day in Crawley, showcasing its £2.5m refurbishment.

The Commonwealth gold medallist will join local residents at K2 Crawley on Sunday November 2, 2025, to celebrate the centres recent transformation.

Running from 10am to 4pm, the community day will feature a huge array of free activities with something from everyone.

Harry will be at the event from 10am to 2pm, meeting visitors, testing out the new gym equipment, and taking part in fitness challenges.

Visitors can enjoy free access to the gym facilities and exercise classes, alongside complimentary personal training sessions, taster sessions for multiple activities, and swimming sessions, alongside children's entertainment including face painting.

Swimming sessions will see a £1 donation go to The Ben Kinsella Trust, one of Everyone Active’s charity partners.

The centre’s £2.5 million upgrade includes a fully refurbished, state-of-the-art gym with the latest Life Fitness equipment, expanded training areas, and a new recovery zone. It also features upgraded group exercise and cycling studios with new Keiser bikes, plus a new multi-purpose Wellness Studio for classes, meetings, and events, and a modernised reception area.

Jon Hodgson, Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said: “We're thrilled to welcome Harry to K2 Crawley. As someone who lives and breathes fitness, he'll be putting our new state-of-the-art gym equipment through its paces and bringing his trademark energy and enthusiasm to the day.

"This community day is a fantastic opportunity for our local community to experience these incredible new facilities firsthand. Whether you're a complete beginner or a seasoned gym-goer, we have something for everyone."

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing at Crawley Borough Council, said: “The transformation of K2 Crawley is a major investment in the health and wellbeing of our community, and this event is a great way to celebrate that. It promises to be a brilliant day for families and fitness fans alike. I’d encourage everyone to come along, explore the new facilities, and enjoy the wide range of free activities on offer.”

More information on the full list of activities can be found here: https://www.everyoneactive.com/k2openday20/.