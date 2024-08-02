Team members both celebrate long service at local care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two team members at Marriot House and Lodge care home in Chichester have received long service awards in celebration of their commitment to their roles at Barchester Healthcare.

Rudo Chavula, Registered Nurse, started at Barchester in 2004 and has dedicated her career to providing outstanding care to the residents and their relatives, ensuring their needs have been met over the years.

Matt Napier-Raikes, now Head of Maintenance, started at Barchester in July 2014 and he continues to show diligence and commitment in his role in keeping the home safe, inviting and well-maintained for all our residents and staff to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted that Matt and Rudo have achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

LOCAL TEAM MEMBERS BOTH CELEBRATE LONG YEARS OF SERVICE

Nikki Culleton, General Manager of Marriott House and Lodge said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating these years of loyal service with Marriott House and Lodge. They have demonstrated dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Marriott House and Lodge when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Rudo and Matt!”

Marriott House and Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Marriott House and Lodge provides residential care and nursing care for 93 residents from respite care to long term stays.