Teddy Bears Picnic brings joy to families in Beech Hurst Gardens

Families flocked to Beech Hurst Gardens for a heartwarming afternoon of fun at the Teddy Bears Picnic, held over lunchtime on Friday 22nd August. Organised by Haywards Heath Foodbank, in partnership with Haywards Heath Town Council, the much-loved event returned for its third year and was a huge success: pre-booked tickets sold out in just 1 hour 45 minutes, and many more families were able to come and join in the fun.

Children aged 10 and under were treated to a free packed lunch, ice cream, and even a small teddy bear to take home, all while enjoying a fun-filled day with their own cuddly companions. Attendees brought picnic blankets and teddies in tow, making for a charming community atmosphere in the summer sunshine.

Heather Cooper, Manager of the Haywards Heath Foodbank, shared: “This is the third year we’ve run the Teddy Bears Picnic, and it just keeps growing! It’s a fun day out with so much for children to do. We’re really grateful to the Town Council for their support, and our volunteers have done an amazing job. We hope everyone who came has enjoyed themselves.”

The event featured a magic show, Billy the Bear, large garden games, fairground rides, the ever-popular miniature railway, and visits from emergency services, offering plenty to keep young families entertained.

Heather Cooper, Manager of Haywards Heath Foodbank, and Cllr Duncan Pascoe, Mayor of Haywards Heath, with Billy the Bear.

A spokesperson from Haywards Heath Town Council said: “We love being involved in this yearly event! It’s important to us to be able to offer the community a free day out during the summer holidays. This year has been bigger and better than ever, the weather was perfect, and everyone was in high spirits. Well done to all those involved, and thank you to those who joined us!”

The Teddy Bears Picnic continues to be a standout example of community spirit in Haywards Heath - bringing families together, offering free entertainment and food, and creating lasting memories for children.