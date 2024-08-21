Teddy Bear's Picnic fundraising event held at local care home for Chestnut Tree House
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Home Services Advisor, Sam Harding teamed up with manager, Kim from the charity shop in Uckfield to put on the fun event for the local community to enjoy and raise money for her charity at the same time.
The community were invited to bring along a picnic to enjoy at the home. Children could bring along their favourite teddy to enter into the competitions. Categories included best loved, best name and most travelled.
There Café was filled with teddy bears and the children we able to adopt a new teddy from the charity shop to take home with them. They even had a special visit from a life size bear to have photos with.
Sam, Home Services Advisor at Hurstwood View Care Home, said: “It was such a lovely afternoon and the children had a brilliant time. Everyone that came had a huge amount of fun.
"It’s for such an important cause. I’m very glad to be able to do my bit to raise further awareness and money for the charity.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.