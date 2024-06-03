Teddy tombola and raffle stall at Crawley's BACKStage event
It was a lovely sunny day and the event was attended and enjoyed by many families and the Teddy Tombola stall in particular was popular with the children!
In the photo (left to right) are Jane Low, Cath Greensted, Lone Sarosi, Lesley Marginson (President) and Linda Thomas.
The Raffle raised £1,600. Thank you to all those who supported this. The results of the Draw were: 1st prize No. 259, 2nd prize No. 729 and 3rd prize No. 1797. All prizes have been collected/delivered.
It is The League of Friends' Diamond (75th!) anniversary this year and they need you to join to help with fundraising.
Check out their website www-crawley-hospital-friends-great-site.net or e-mail [email protected] or telephone Rosalind 07966 191341.