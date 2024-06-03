Teddy tombola and raffle stall at Crawley's BACKStage event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The League of Friends of Crawley Hospitals was at The BACKStage Event in the Memorial Gardens in Crawley on Saturday, May 25.

It was a lovely sunny day and the event was attended and enjoyed by many families and the Teddy Tombola stall in particular was popular with the children!

In the photo (left to right) are Jane Low, Cath Greensted, Lone Sarosi, Lesley Marginson (President) and Linda Thomas.

The Raffle raised £1,600. Thank you to all those who supported this. The results of the Draw were: 1st prize No. 259, 2nd prize No. 729 and 3rd prize No. 1797. All prizes have been collected/delivered.

The League of Friends of Crawley Hospitals' Raffle and Teddy Tombola stall at BACKStage, Crawley.

It is The League of Friends' Diamond (75th!) anniversary this year and they need you to join to help with fundraising.