Temporary bus stop changes in Hailsham due to Hempstead Lane closure

Hailsham Town Council would like to inform residents of temporary changes to local bus services due to the closure of Hempstead Lane to traffic for the next few weeks.

As a result of this closure, bus services are being temporarily diverted, and the two bus shelters located in Anglesey Avenue will be suspended for the duration of the roadworks.

Following discussions with Stagecoach Buses, temporary bus stops have been established to minimise disruption to local passengers. These are located:

+ Outside No. 154, London Road

+ Opposite No. 154, London Road (near No. 205)

These temporary stops offer improved access for some residents, with a connecting footpath leading towards Anglesey Avenue via Stroma Gardens and Medway.

Other bus stops along London Road—particularly those near the roundabout and opposite Manor Park Road—remain unaffected and fully operational.

Temporary signage has been placed inside the Anglesey Avenue bus shelters to direct residents to the new stop locations. While these signs have been installed quickly using adhesive materials, they will be removed and the shelters returned to their usual condition at the end of the diversion period.

Cllr Glynn White, who has been liaising directly with Stagecoach Buses on behalf of residents, said: "We understand the inconvenience this may cause for some residents, and we've worked hard to ensure that alternative temporary bus stops are in place to keep people connected. The location of these stops was chosen with accessibility in mind, and we'll continue to monitor the situation closely. I'd like to thank everyone for their patience and cooperation during this temporary disruption."

Residents are encouraged to share this information with neighbours and friends, especially those who may not receive digital updates.

For more information, please visit the Stagecoach website for service updates.