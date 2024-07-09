Temporary change of venue for Mayor of Hailsham's monthly advice surgery
Until further notice, the surgeries will now take place at The Laurel tearoom/coffee shop situated in Market Square (as opposed to the Town Council offices in Market Street, due to forthcoming electrical works at the premises).
The next surgery takes place this Friday [July 12] from 10am to 12pm, operating on a drop-in basis.
"Residents are welcome to come and speak to me in person and discuss any local Town Council issues you wish to talk about," said Cllr Holbrook. "The monthly drop-in sessions are designed to give people the opportunity to engage in local issues that matter to them and voice their opinions.
"We as town councillors want to make ourselves as accessible as possible to residents, so hopefully this monthly surgery will prove popular and complement existing ward surgeries held by some other Council members."
Cllr Holbrook added: "I am at your disposal and here to advise on all matters involving the Town Council, and if necessary, refer any matters outside its remit to either the District or County Council, or other agencies if appropriate.
"I originally set up the surgery because I wanted to engage with local people regarding issues which they think are important for the local community or that affect the town.
"I’m available to listen to your concerns, offer suggestions and discuss the things you consider are both positive and negative about what's happening in Hailsham, so please do come along to one of my surgeries."
