Temporary relocation of town council offices and public reception area

Hailsham Town Council offices and reception area in Market Street will close at 1pm on Friday [July 5], due to relocation to temporary premises in Western Road (former Free Church).

The temporary relocation to Western Road will allow for the completion of necessary electrical rewiring works at the Inglenook/Fleur de Lys building in Market Street over the course of the next few months.

The new premises, opening to the public at 9am on Tuesday, July 9, will a public enquiries desk as normal, as well as a resident and visitor information point. The office opening hours will remain the same (9am-4pm, Monday to Fridays - except bank holidays).

The public telephone number and email address will also remain the same: 01323 841702/ [email protected].

New/temporary premises in Western Road, Hailsham.

The work to the existing Town Council offices will involve the complete rewiring of the 15th century Grade 2 listed building on both floors, in addition to necessary fire safety works to include the installation of new fire doors.

Please note that the Fleur de Lys Meeting Room will not be available for the public to hire/external bookings whilst the works are being carried out, and all Council committee meetings will be held at the James West Community Centre in Brunel Drive.

Residents and visitors should also note that the Heritage Centre & Museum located at Blackmans Yard to the rear of the Market Street offices will be temporarily closed for part of the rewiring work period. Details will be available on the Hailsham Historical Society's website.

"We are delighted that work will soon be underway to make the necessary electrical improvements to the Town Council Offices, said Town Clerk, John Harrison.

"The relocation to the former Free Church premises in Western Road means we can continue to deliver services to Hailsham residents, including front-of-house public enquiries.