Temporary relocation of Town Council offices and reception area

Hailsham Town Council offices and reception area will relocate to the former Free Church building in Western Road for 3-4 months from the first week of July (exact date to be announced soon), to allow for the completion of necessary electrical rewiring works at the Inglenook/Fleur de Lys building in Market Street.

During this time, the public reception area will continue to operate at the temporary premises, housing a resident and visitor information point situated and public enquiries desk. The office opening hours will remain the same (9am-4pm, Monday to Fridays - except bank holidays).

The public telephone number and email address will also remain the same: 01323 841702 / [email protected].

The work to the existing Town Council offices will involve the complete rewiring of the 15th century Grade 2 listed building on both floors, in addition to necessary fire safety works to include the installation of new fire doors.

Former Free Church in Western Road, Hailsham.

The Fleur de Lys Meeting Room will not be available for the public to hire/external bookings whilst the works are being carried out, and all Council committee meetings will be held at the James West Community Centre in Brunel Drive.

Residents and visitors should also note that the Heritage Centre & Museum located at Blackmans Yard to the rear of the Market Street offices will be temporarily closed for part of the rewiring work period. Details will be available on the Hailsham Historical Society's website.

"We are delighted that work will soon be underway to make the necessary electrical improvements to the Town Council Offices, said Town Clerk, John Harrison. "The relocation to the former Free Church premises in Western Road means we can continue to deliver services to Hailsham residents, including front-of-house public enquiries."