Ten Worthing pupils named amongst cast of Snow White

Ten children from a Worthing primary school are set to join the professional cast of an enchanting production of classic fairytale Snow White

The Years 2 and 3 pupils from Durrington Infant & Junior Federated Schools will take to the stage at the Connaught Theatre on Friday 2 and Saturday 3 May 2025. They will perform alongside balletLORENT's own dancers in what will be the dance theatre company's first visit to the town. The pupils were selected for their enthusiasm and spirit following a workshop for 120 of them was led by balletLORENT dancers Gavin Coward and John Kendall at the Salvington Road school. All the young performers are aged between six and eight and they will appear in two scenes.

The Worthing show is part of a national tour of the Brothers Grimm favourite, however the pupils will not be leaving their studies behind to go on the road. balletLORENT will find a new ‘young cast’ in every location.

With narration by award-winning actor Lindsey Duncan – recently seen on screen in Apple TV’s The Morning Show - and music by Dr Who composer Murray Gold, the children will be part of an impressive line-up of talent.

They will appear in two versions of the show, one which is suitable for ages 5+ and a second version called Snow White: The Sacrifice which is aimed at an adult audience.

Chris Squire, Year 3 teacher and drama lead, Durrington Infant & Junior Federated Schools, said: “All the staff at the school are super excited about this opportunity for our Y2 and Y3 pupils.

"Our pupils love learning about dance in PE, but the chance to develop that further by exploring physical theatre and dance with balletLORENT has made them even more excited about exploring shapes and movement in dance and gym lessons. "The excitement they experienced in the workshops will last for a long time afterwards, and the opportunity to perform has inspired many of them to join our choir, drama and dance clubs going forward."

Madison, 8, and Carter, 7, are two of the children who will appear with balletLORENT at the Connaught Theatre. Madison said: "The workshops were really good fun. We got to do movement and listen to music. I do dancing at home, I watch it on the television and try to copy it. "I have never been on stage before so I am a bit nervous, but I am going to have all my friends with me. I feel excited too because my whole family is coming to see the show. When mum told me that I had been picked, I screamed my head off!"

balletLORENT's Snow White is at Connaught Theatre 2 & 3 May 2025

Carter said: "In the workshops we had to move like animals. I think I was chosen because of my wolf moves – I was slow and kept looking at the apples. I like to do sport at home and I sometimes make sport videos. "When Mr Squire told me that I had been chosen to be in the show, I felt great. I am ok about being on the stage."James MacGillivray, education & projects manager, balletLORENT said: "For many children, taking part in a professional stage production is a unique and transformative experience. It not only builds their confidence and creativity but also enhances their ability to collaborate, communicate, and express themselves in new ways.

"Schools benefit immensely too from our young cast initiative, as these workshops enrich their arts provision and inspire both students and teachers alike."Suitable for ages 5+, balletLORENT’s dance theatre version of Snow White retains all the classic elements of the original Brothers Grimm tale, which has been familiar to story lovers for over two centuries. The show is a significant reworking of balletLORENT's 2015/16 Snow White, which delighted audiences around the country and received glowing reviews. Snow White: The Sacrifice is a new production, which premiered in Newcastle in 2024. Created for audiences aged 16+, it turns the fairy tale on its head, exploring the tortured inner world of Snow White's mother, the Wicked Queen. It is the story of a woman’s dread of aging and her battle against obscurity. Directed by balletLORENT founder Liv Lorent, the Durrington pupils will join a professional cast featuring performers of all ages. Sixty-one year old balletLORENT regular Caroline Reece plays the Queen whilst her King, Geoff Hopson, 54, came out of dance retirement especially for the production.

balletLORENT's Snow White and Snow White: The SacrificeFriday 2 (7.30pm) and Saturday 3 May (2pm) 2025Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing BN11 1LG Tickets: £15-28 T: 01903 206206 or wtm.uk/?s=snow+white