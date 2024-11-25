Tenchley Manor resident showcases stunning photography

Tenchley Manor in Selsey, Chichester, had its lounge transformed into a creative studio as resident Ruth embarked on a special photography project that showcased her artistic talents.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a selection of beautiful flower arrangements, Ruth spent a delightful day setting up and photographing each display, creating a series of stunning images that are now proudly showcased in her bedroom and throughout Tenchley Manor for all visitors to admire.

This unique photography session allowed Ruth to tap into her creativity and reminisce about her family’s love for photography. She fondly recalled memories of her husband, who would often take pictures with an old camera that she was too nervous to use herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth also shared stories about a camera gifted to her by her mother, which brought back happy memories and made this project especially meaningful.

Ruth's Orchid Photography

The walls of Tenchley Manor now feature Ruth’s beautiful work, and she’s enjoyed showing her photos to fellow residents, staff, and visitors. The pride in her accomplishment is evident, and her enthusiasm has been warmly supported by friends, family, and staff alike.

"I am very proud of my photographs, and I had so much fun creating these images," said Ruth. "I love how beautifully the orchids were captured."

Victoria, a team member at Tenchley Manor, shared in Ruth’s joy and remarked: "I really enjoyed watching Ruth create these photographs and listening to her stories about the camera her Mum gave her. It was wonderful to see her so happy and engaged."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project was a heartwarming reminder of the power of creativity, memories, and the encouragement of loved ones. Ruth’s photography has brought the beauty of flowers into the lives of her fellow residents, and Tenchley Manor is proud to display her work for all to enjoy.