Tennis fun at Crawley parks

Crawley Borough Council’s new tennis coaching provider, Summit Tennis, served up a feast of tennis over the Easter holidays with two action-packed tennis days for local children, held at Maidenbower Park and West Green Park.

The sessions welcomed more than 90 enthusiastic young players aged up to 13, many picking up a racket for the very first time, in a fun and friendly environment designed to ignite a lifelong love for the sport. Both sessions blended energetic drills, skill-building games and match-play activities.

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, said: “It was fantastic to see so many young players engaged at the tennis days led by Summit Tennis' passionate coaching team. I would encourage any local children who are interested to give it a try!

“Tennis classes, like many sports activities, are a great way to keep children busy outside of school, get them moving and trying new skills. There are also many long-term health and wellbeing benefits for children attending regular sports activities.”

coaching session at West Green

Joey de la Nougerède, owner and head coach at Summit Tennis, said: “We’re excited to help grow grassroots tennis across Crawley and are offering two free sessions to anyone who wants to try tennis coaching. No racket or equipment is required, simply turn up with a smile and plenty of energy!”

Summit Tennis hosts sessions at Maidenbower on Saturday mornings and West Green on Monday after school. For more information and to sign up, visit: https://www.summit-tennis.com/venuesandsessions.