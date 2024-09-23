Tesco Hampden Park launches period poverty campaign
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The thoughtful staff at Tesco Hampden Park, Eastbourne held an ‘Adopt-a-Teddy’ event over the school summer holidays, to help raise money for their ‘Period Poverty Campaign’.
Unfortunately, in today’s economic climate, there are far too many young girls and women who struggle to afford or access sanitary products.
The economic, social and environmental impacts of period poverty are huge and can effect education and employment, so the staff were keen to play their part and together they were able to donate an incredible 1,600 packs of sanitary pads.
These were distributed equally between two local secondary schools - The Eastbourne Academy and Ratton as well as Willingdon Trees Community Centre and Warming Up The Homeless – all of which were gratefully received.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.