Tesco shopper selects college in Brighton and Hove to receive a £5,000 donation

Brighton Hove and Sussex Sixth Form College Duke of Edinburgh is celebrating after being selected by a Tesco customer to receive a £5,000 donation.

On Saturday 21st September, Tesco customers at Westway Hove Express were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find a specially created gold version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token.

Brighton Hove and Sussex Sixth Form College Duke of Edinburgh was one of three local charities that customers could vote for to receive the £5,000 Golden Grant as part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme.

Dan Ward, Team Manager at Brighton Hove and Sussex Sixth Form College Duke of Edinburgh, said: “The Tesco Golden Grant will help provide education, accessibility, skill-ing and health-related benefits to teenage girls from across Essex in a safe, fun environment.” Over one hundred Tesco stores across the country took part in the Golden Grants event, with £500,000 in total being donated to good causes that help children and young people. Golden

Grants are awarded twice a year as part of Tesco’s £8 million Stronger Starts grant programme, in partnership with the charity Groundwork UK.

Stronger Starts grants help schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, as well as purchasing equipment for healthy activities.

Claire De Silva, Tesco Head of Communities said: "We know that £5,000 can make a huge difference to a school or community project, so we are incredibly proud to have been able to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools and local projects to support the vital work they do for our children and communities. Our Stronger Starts programme continues to support our local communities year-round, and we encourage all customers to get involved by using a blue token to vote for a local project they feel will benefit people in their community."

Since Tesco launched its Community Grants programme in 2016, more than £120 million has been given to more than 67,000 local schools and community groups.

Schools and children’s groups can apply for a Stronger Starts grant of £500, £1,000 or £1,500 by going to www.tescoplc.com/strongerstarts