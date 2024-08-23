Tesco supports Sussex children who are facing food poverty this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tesco colleagues across East Sussex have raised more than £18,000 to support the work of the Trussell Trust and FareShare during the school summer holidays.

Colleagues raised funds for the charities in a range of different ways, including dressing up as a fork and spoon to raise more than £3,000 for the charities.

Tesco customers have also been donating much-needed food in the collection points in local stores. Over the summer, kind-hearted customers donated 27,733 meals worth of items to local Trussell Trust food banks and 23,325 meals to FareShare charities.

This support is part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts programme and will provide an extra boost for communities during the summer holidays.

Tesco colleagues on their way to raising more than £18,000 for local children in food poverty

Justin Alexander, Store Director for Tesco in East Sussex, said: “I am thrilled that our colleagues have been able to provide such amazing support to our charity partners.

“FareShare and the Trussell Trust play such an important role, and I’m keen that we do everything we can do provide support where it is needed most.”

Tesco customers will also be able to support FareShare and the Trussell Trust by rounding up their bill to the nearest pound at the checkout from 26 August to 1 September.

Emma Revie, CEO at the Trussell Trust, said: “We are extremely grateful to Tesco colleagues for their generous support.

Fork and spoon fun to help children in need

“Our network of food banks distributed more than 1.1million parcels for children last year, almost double the amount provided just five years ago and this illustrates the unacceptable levels of hardship that many people are currently facing.

“No-one should need to turn to a charity for something as essential as food, and as we work towards achieving the long-term change needed, Tesco’s support this summer will make a real difference to many families.”

George Wright, Chief Executive at FareShare, said: “During the school holidays, many families struggle without the regular access to school meals, leading them to turn to local groups for support. This results in a surge in food demand.

“This generous support from Tesco will ensure we continue providing vital support to charities that rely on FareShare food to strengthen their communities this summer.”

The supermarket redistributes more than 2million meals via FareShare every month via its Community Food Connection.

To further help families, Tesco is running its popular Kids Eat Free initiative in its stores’ cafés across East Sussex during the school summer holidays.