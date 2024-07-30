Thakeham earns prestigious global health and safety award
The RoSPA Health and Safety Awards recognise organisations, teams and projects across all sectors for their unwavering commitment to protecting lives, ensuring people get home safely at the end of every working day.
Leading housebuilder, Thakeham, has won a prestigious Gold RoSPA Award, demonstrating its commitment to health and safety excellence.
With almost 2,000 entries annually from over 50 countries, impacting over seven million employees, RoSPA awards encourage unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and excellence in health and safety.
Adrian Holland, Thakeham’s Director of Safety, Health, Environment and Quality, said: “Thakeham is committed to quality throughout its whole operation and Health and Safety is the top priority every single day. We are pleased to have earned a Gold award on our first time of entering; this is an award for the team who work to ensure that everyone is safe on our sites and offices.”
Julia Small, RoSPA’s Achievements Director, said: "Workplace accidents don't just pose financial risks and operational disruptions; they significantly impact the quality of life for individuals. This is why acknowledging and rewarding excellent safety performance is vital.
“We congratulate Thakeham for winning a prestigious RoSPA Award and showing an unwavering commitment to keeping employees, clients and customers safe from accidental harm and injury.”
