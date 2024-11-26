Thakeham secures resolution to grant planning permission for Lower Horsebridge development for Stonewater

Thakeham, working in partnership with leading social housing provider Stonewater, has received a resolution to grant planning permission for the Lower Horsebridge development in Hailsham, East Sussex from Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lower Horsebridge is a development of 124 affordable new one to four-bedroom homes comprising both apartments and houses with highly sustainable principles that will help local people get onto the housing ladder.

Thakeham, working in partnership with leading social housing provider Stonewater, has received a resolution to grant planning permission for the Lower Horsebridge development in Hailsham, East Sussex from Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lower Horsebridge is a development of 124 affordable new one to four-bedroom homes comprising both apartments and houses with highly sustainable principles that will help local people get onto the housing ladder.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

This supports the ambitions of Wealden District Council's Housing Decarbonisation Plan, which has identified several key actions and intervention measures required for the council to meet its target of becoming carbon neutral by 2050. Each home at the landscape-led scheme will have its own dedicated electric vehicle charge point and secure cycle storage, while sustainable forms of renewable energy generation such as solar panels and air source heat pumps will be installed.

The development will also feature a multi-functional public open space for new and existing residents of Lower Horsebridge to enjoy, as well as improved access to existing pedestrian and cycle links.

Lower Horsebridge will target a minimum on-site biodiversity net gain of 10%, with measures including bird and bat boxes, hedgehog highways in fences and new and enhanced landscape buffers. Existing high-quality mature trees, hedgerows and natural habitats will also be retained alongside significant planting of new trees and shrubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tristan Robinson, Thakeham’s Director of External Affairs, said: “We’re happy to extend our successful partnership with Stonewater, having already worked with the organisation on developments including Berry Croft in Newick and elsewhere, and bring our proposals for Lower Horsebridge to life.

"Our new homes at Lower Horsebridge will help address the local housing need across the Wealden district by providing a range of house types and tenures.”

Marie Riordan, Regional Development Director at Stonewater, added: “We’re really pleased to be working again with Thakeham to create these much-needed affordable and sustainable homes in Hailsham.

"At Stonewater, our goal is to offer high-quality, affordable homes for people whose needs are not met by the open market. Every home delivered at Lower Horsebridge has been designed to not only be affordable to own and rent but also maintain thanks to innovative energy-efficient features.

"We firmly believe these are homes people can be proud of and will want to live in for the long term.”