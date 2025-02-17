Thank you from Storrington & Pulborough District Rotary Christmas tree collecting team

Our Christmas Tree collection scheme was another great success this year raising almost £8400 for local charities.

The Rotary Club of Storrington & Pulborough District again provided it’s annual Christmas Tree Collection service that is welcomed by the Community and which helps to green the area.

The club has been raising funds by collecting used Christmas trees for the past seven years and money collected this year will support Chestnut Tree House (Children's Hospice Care) and other worthy local causes supported by Rotary.

Residents registered their interest in late 2024 and their Christmas trees were collected in January 2025 in Pulborough, Storrington, Amberley, Ashington, West Chiltington, Billingshurst and other local villages.

Rotarians Ken Collins (L) & Mike Webster on tree collection duty

In all, 420 trees were collected and donations reached nearly £8,400.

The Rotary Club was once again supported by JustHelping, a charity that brings communities together through volunteering, with its annual Christmas Tree Collection event uniting thousands of people to support over 150 charities, making a lasting impact both locally and nationally.

A number of local sponsors also supported the Rotary collection including local estate agents King & Chasemore and Martin Lundy-Lester, who promoted the collections on their house-for-sale boards, GL & Co and SivTech Garage who sponsored the publicity campaign and Treesmiths of Horsham who chipped the trees at several locations including Brinsbury College and Link Farm, Pulborough.

Rotarian Anne Fielding Smith co-ordinated the service and commented: “Many more trees were collected this year which shows this service is appreciated by many throughout the community and Rotary thanks everyone who made a donation when booking their tree for recycling."