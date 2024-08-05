Thank you to Build a Bear Foundation
Build a Bear Foundation has donated some of their bears to local charity Tyler's Trust.
Tyler's Trust are thrilled that Build-A-Bear Foundation has chosen to donate some of their bears to the Trust this year.
This donation will help us enormously with supporting our children and families.
Thank you so much to Build-A-Bear Foundation. We can't thank you enough for choosing us.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.