Thank you to Build a Bear Foundation

Build a Bear Foundation donation to Tyler's Trust.

Build a Bear Foundation has donated some of their bears to local charity Tyler's Trust.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyler's Trust are thrilled that Build-A-Bear Foundation has chosen to donate some of their bears to the Trust this year.

This donation will help us enormously with supporting our children and families.

Thank you so much to Build-A-Bear Foundation. We can't thank you enough for choosing us.