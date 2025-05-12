Thanking the incredible nurses and clinical teams at St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Chichester

St Wilfrid’s Hospice joined communities nationwide to mark International Nurses Day (12 May) by sending a heartfelt “Thank you” to all of their dedicated nursing and clinical teams.

For over 35 years, St Wilfrid’s Hospice has provided free, expert palliative and end-of-life care to people in our local community who are living with a life-limiting or terminal illness. And the contributions from the nursing teams are woven through every aspect of patient and family support.

Hospice nursing goes beyond managing symptoms. It’s about offering physical, emotional, social, psychological and spiritual support, ensuring patients and their families feel heard and are treated with respect and dignity.

“In my opinion, Heaven must be missing a lot of angels as they are caring for people in St Wilfrid's.” – a St Wilfrid’s supporter

A St Wilfrid's clinician with a patient

St Wilfrid’s Hospice invites the community to join in saying “thank you” to all the nurses and clinical staff whose compassion and expertise make a real impact to patients lives - not just on International Nurses Day, but every day of the year