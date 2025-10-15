Thanks for telling us how you want to see the £20 million Plan for Neighbourhood funding spent in Hastings!

Hastings Neighbourhood Board has thanked the almost 2,000 people who responded to their online survey and the hundreds of people they spoke to throughout the summer across Hastings including at supermarkets, fetes, clubs and community events.

The board asked for suggestions from residents and businesses on where to spend up to £20million from the government through the Plan for Neighbourhoods, part of the government’s Pride in Place programme scheme. x8g3qyt

Kevin Boorman, the independent chair of Hastings Neighbourhood Board, said :- “The response we have had from the community – residents and businesses – has been just fantastic. This feedback will really help the board as it decides how to spend the £20m to improve Hastings. I’m really grateful to everyone for getting involved and helping us, and to Hastings Borough Council for the tremendous support they have given.

“It was great to hear from people right across Hastings – from the brilliant young people we met at East Sussex College to those braving the wind and rain early on a Saturday morning at parkrun.

Some of the suggestions from the face-to-face engagement on the Plan for Neighbourhoods

“Our next board meeting is on Friday (17 October), and we will start developing our priorities then, using the community feedback to help us write our four-year and ten- year plans. These have to be submitted to the government by 28 November.

“We really want to make sure that everything we do has the support of the local community, so this is only the beginning - we will be continuing to involve local people and businesses throughout the ten years that the project runs for.”

Updates on the programme will be added to the Plan for Neighbourhood pages of the council website - Plan for Neighbourhoods.