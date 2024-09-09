The Anchorage Care Home Pulborough Summer Fair

Located in Pulborough, The Anchorage care home in West Sussex features a bright, modern setting with easily accessible grounds, creating an enjoyable space for both residents and visitors.

The tastefully updated original building establishes a comfortable and homely atmosphere. Our experienced, friendly, and dedicated care team takes immense pride in fostering a welcoming environment. Residents are treated with kindness, respect, and dignity, reflecting our commitment to personalised care tailored to individual needs within our residential home.

We held our open day on Saturday, September 7 at The Anchorage Care Home in Pulborough. It was a huge success with approximately 300 people attending from all around our local communities. Thank you to Martin-Lundy Lester KW Estate Agents for sponsoring our advertising signage around the village.

It really was such a fun-packed day, the great British weather didn't even dampen our spirits, and everyone enjoyed our gardens and all the entertainment that was provided.

What a Fun filled afternoon.

The atmosphere was just so heart warming, a huge team effort that was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone who attended.

We had Arun Valley all Stars Jazz band, a visit from Mr Magic Hat Magician and had a Bouncy Castle with giant snakes and ladders for the children to play. Everyone was very complimentary of our delicious lunch bags from Bota takeaway in Southwater and then finished off perfectly with a visit from T&M ices we even had a slush puppy machine, some of our residents had never tasted one before!

We've had some super feedback from the day and with plenty of viewings of our home during the day, we hope to welcome you into our home in the near future. We have numerous community events planned over the coming months, so please visit our Facebook page or website for updates.