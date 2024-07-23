The Angmering School hosts Colour Run

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Angmering School recently hosted a vibrant and inclusive Enrichment Day, offering a multitude of exciting activities for its students.

The highlight of the day was the much-anticipated color run, which saw students doused in an array of vibrant hues, adding an extra splash of excitement to the event.

The success and enjoyment of the Enrichment Day would not have been possible without the generous support and contributions from various organsations. Crocker Castles, Silent Disco Company, Asda, School Run, and the dedicated Angmering School staff all played pivotal roles in making the day a memorable and enjoyable experience for everyone involved.

The event reflected the school's steadfast commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that all students, including those with physical disabilities, hearing impairments, and visual impairments, could actively participate in the festivities.

Adaptable activities and thoughtful accommodations were designed to make the Enrichment Day accessible and enjoyable for every student, embodying the school's dedication to providing equal opportunities for all.

Throughout the day, students radiated joy and enthusiasm as they engaged in a wide range of activities, from the color run to various games and entertainment. The entire school community embraced the spirit of camaraderie and fun, creating an atmosphere of warmth and positivity.

The success of the Enrichment Day was not only a testament to the collaborative efforts of the school and its supporters but also a shining example of the school's unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse environment.