The arrival of the trams in Hastings 120 years ago

This month is the 120th anniversary of the start of the Hastings tram service, the town’s first large-scale, well-organised public transport facility. After several test runs early in July 1905, the first service began on the 15th of that month.

The first bus appeared on the streets of Hastings in 1832, with just one four-horse bus connecting Hastings and the new town of St Leonards. But it did not last very long, and over the next four decades several other entrepreneurs tried running various small-scale services, none of which lasted very long.

Then in the late 1870s, when Hastings was rapidly expanding, the Hastings and St Leonards Omnibus Company was created to try and run horse-drawn buses linking some key parts of the town. The first few years were difficult, but in 1885/6 it carried 674,000 passengers, and 1,483,000 in 1895/6.

Then in May 1903 the Omnibus Company started running the first motor-powered bus in Hastings. This was a double-decked Milnes-Daimler carrying 34 passengers. It was an immediate success, and by September 1904 the company was running eight motor buses.

The first tram, coming down Cambrifge Road on 15 July 1905.

But trouble for the buses appeared on the streets when the Hastings Tramway Company was set up in 1900, and was to eventually construct 22 miles of rails. These went all round the town, opening up areas in the north for housing development, with one line going to Bexhill. The main depot for the trams was built in Beaufort Road, Silverhill (now used by Stagecoach), with another in Bexhill Road, and a big power station was constructed in Parker Road to provide the electrical power.

The tram service began on Monday 15 July but fund-raising, planning and legal processes had been going on behind the scenes for years before then. Several previous attempts at promoting a tramway system for the town had failed because of opposition from Hastings council and problems in finding financial capital. The earliest unsuccessful scheme had been in 1877 for horse-drawn trams along the seafront.

The Hastings Tramways Company was created following the passing of the Hastings Tramways Act 1900, which authorised certain routes in Hastings and St Leonards with overhead power lines. Another act in 1903 approved routes to and from Bexhill, but without overhead lines along the seafront, and this was to cause major technical difficulties for many years. There was also considerable disagreement about how the system would be built, and by whom, but construction eventually began in December 1904 near the Harrow Inn at Baldslow. The rails came in 45 feet lengths, weighing over half a ton, and were laid to a gauge of 3ft 6ins.

Initially the service was on a circular route, from Hastings town centre via Bohemia, Silverhill, The Ridge, Ore, Mount Pleasant and Blacklands, with short branches from Silverhill to Hollington, and from Ore via Clive Vale to the top of the High Street, where it could connect with the Old Town bus to Hastings Station.

The trams had 22 seats inside, with four mirrors and curtains, and 20 seats outside. In 1906 the Tramways Company began providing special journeys for workmen (“artisans, mechanics and daily labourers”) with half-price fares on weekday mornings and evenings. The ‘poor man’s carriage’ had arrived, helping the development of the outskirts of town.

The line from Bopeep to Cooden Beach opened in mid-1906, but the section along Hastings seafront – from Robertson Street to Bopeep – was delayed until December 1906 because of the difficulty in setting up the complex ‘Dolter’ stud contact system. Overhead wires were banned, so the current was sent along underground and was activated when a 12 feet long skate under the tram hit the studs. This was dangerous and inefficient, and was replaced by overhead wires in 1921.

By the late 1920s the aging trams had become uncomfortable, unreliable and noisy, and were replaced by the more energy-efficient trolleybuses in 1929. But unfortunately these comfortable and noise-free buses were replaced by a fleet of loud and polluting Atlantean diesel-buses in 1959.

At that time the Hastings buses were owned and run by a company called Maidstone and District, usually just known as M&D. Then in 1969 the Labour government nationalised all the British bus companies, until in 1986 the Conservative government denationalised them, allowing Stagecoach to become the Hastings bus owner.

There are still remnants of the trams to be seen in several places around the town. High up on several buildings in Robertson Street are iron clamps which were connected by wire with similar clamps on the other side of the road, with the power cable suspended below the wire. On Bexhill Road, about 200 yards west of the Bulverhythe Road junction on the south side of the road, is a large red-brick building and a big warehouse behind. A century ago, what is now the base of the drinks company Colemans was the west St Leonards tram depot. The building nearest the road was the engineering workshop, with the trams being based in the warehouse.