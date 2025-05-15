The Art House brings back beloved baby and pre-school music classes this June

The Art House, based on Grove Road in Eastbourne is excited to welcome back their popular Baby and Pre-School Music and Movement Classes from June.

Thanks to funding from the National Lottery, the sessions are back by popular demand and promise a fun, educational, and social experience for little ones and their grown-ups.

Led by a qualified and energetic music teacher, these weekly classes are specially designed for children aged 0–4 years. Each session is filled with singing, musical instruments, and playful learning through songs that teach numbers, colours, and coordination, all in a friendly, welcoming environment at The Art House.

“We're so excited to be welcoming back families to this joyful class,” said Lucy Hancock from The Art House. “It's a wonderful way for young children to express themselves and build early social and musical skills.”

Local mum of two, Lauren, regularly attended last year with her 18-month-old daughter and 3-year-old son.

She said, “The music class at The Art House is the highlight of our week. My children light up as soon as the instruments come out. It's such a lovely way to bond with them and meet other parents too. Plus, being able to have a coffee and cake afterwards with other mums is such a bonus!”

Spaces are limited, so pre-booking is essential. To learn more about this class and other exciting activities at The Art House, visit thearthousecafe.co.uk.