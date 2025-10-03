The Arts Society provides new light for Horsham Craft Club

The Arts Society Horsham, which now meets at the Brighton Road Baptist Church, was delighted to provide some much-needed desk lamps for the Craft Club which also meets at the church.

“When it was discovered that visually impaired members of the club were having difficulties carrying out their craft work, we were delighted to provide them with desk lamps, which help them see their work more clearly”, said Christine Knight chair of the society. The lamps are a hit with club members, and all agree what a difference they make.

The Craft Club meets twice a month, on Thursdays, at Brighton Road Baptist Church, and members try their hand at a variety of craft activities. From print making and junk modelling to paper crafts and painting, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

While the club caters to older individuals, many of whom have visual impairments, the primary focus is on building connections and fostering community, with crafting as a bonus. The club is fortunate to have a fantastic team of volunteers who generously donate their time and skills to support participants.

Craft Club members with Annalees Lim and Christine Knight, back row center

At each session the volunteers manage to foster an environment of calm, creativity and support – the club would be lost without them! “We believe that crafting is a fantastic way to relax, unwind, and connect with others who share similar interests, and we always make sure there is a hot cup of tea and a slice of homemade cake too,” says Annalees Lim the Craft Club leader.

“We are always looking for new members - both participants and volunteers - we’d love for more to join us and see what we’re all about,” adds Annalees.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the club, either as a participant or a volunteer, should contact Chris Gargano at [email protected]