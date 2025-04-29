The Arts Society Steyning May lecture will be on botanical illustration

Beauty in truth: the past, present and future of botanical illustration A talk by Timothy Walker

Although many people carry a phone which takes quality photos, botanical painting is still pursued and remains popular. So why are drawings and paintings often considered superior to digital images? This talk looks at the history of botanical illustration from the early herbals 1,500 years ago to the present day, taking in the lives of both the artists and the plants immortalised in their artwork.