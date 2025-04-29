The Arts Society Steyning May lecture will be on botanical illustration

By Jennifer Knowles
Contributor
Published 29th Apr 2025, 19:02 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 09:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Beauty in truth: the past, present and future of botanical illustration A talk by Timothy Walker

Monday 12 May 2025

10am–12

The Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Steyning BN44 3XZ

Quince (Cydonia Oblonga)Quince (Cydonia Oblonga)
Quince (Cydonia Oblonga)

Although many people carry a phone which takes quality photos, botanical painting is still pursued and remains popular. So why are drawings and paintings often considered superior to digital images? This talk looks at the history of botanical illustration from the early herbals 1,500 years ago to the present day, taking in the lives of both the artists and the plants immortalised in their artwork.

Free to members, £10 donation for visitors

[email protected]

www.theartssocietysteyning.org.uk

Related topics:Beauty
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice