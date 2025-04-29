The Arts Society Steyning May lecture will be on botanical illustration
Beauty in truth: the past, present and future of botanical illustration A talk by Timothy Walker
Monday 12 May 2025
10am–12
The Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Steyning BN44 3XZ
Although many people carry a phone which takes quality photos, botanical painting is still pursued and remains popular. So why are drawings and paintings often considered superior to digital images? This talk looks at the history of botanical illustration from the early herbals 1,500 years ago to the present day, taking in the lives of both the artists and the plants immortalised in their artwork.
Free to members, £10 donation for visitors