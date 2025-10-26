The Arts Society Steyning November lecture
With A Little Help From Their Friends: The Beatles and the Art World An illustrated lecture by Barry Venning
Take a journey through the ‘60s in music and images with The Beatles. Fascinated by the visual arts, the band learned how artists and designers could help promote their image and music. Their rise to fame was recorded and aided by top photographers while innovative covers for releases such as the White Album (Richard Hamilton) and Sgt. Pepper (Peter Blake et al) turned album design into an art form.
November 10th 2025
Doors 9.45 for coffee. Lecture runs from 10.30-12 noon
The Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Steyning BN44 3XZ
Free entry to members, visitors £10