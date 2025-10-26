The Arts Society Steyning November lecture

By Jennifer Knowles
Contributor
Published 26th Oct 2025, 14:37 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 09:52 GMT
YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms
With A Little Help From Their Friends: The Beatles and the Art World An illustrated lecture by Barry Venning

Take a journey through the ‘60s in music and images with The Beatles. Fascinated by the visual arts, the band learned how artists and designers could help promote their image and music. Their rise to fame was recorded and aided by top photographers while innovative covers for releases such as the White Album (Richard Hamilton) and Sgt. Pepper (Peter Blake et al) turned album design into an art form.

Most Popular

November 10th 2025

Doors 9.45 for coffee. Lecture runs from 10.30-12 noon

Community Mattersplaceholder image
Community Matters

The Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Steyning BN44 3XZ

Free entry to members, visitors £10

[email protected]

www.theartssocietysteyning.org.uk

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice