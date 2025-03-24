The Barcombe Fashion Show was certainly FUN!

By Sheila Nutkins
Contributor
Published 24th Mar 2025, 22:19 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 09:30 BST
Barcombe Women’s Institute (WI) hosted their first fabulous fashion show on Friday March 21st in the village hall.

Sue Marshall from Lady M in Newick presented thirty gorgeous outfits from a variety of designers and gave the sixty plus ticket holders an engaging and informative commentary.

The models, who were friends and WI members thoroughly enjoyed the chance to get out of their usual casual clothes and wear these flattering ensembles including hats and heels.

The audience enjoyed some Prosecco and an array of canapes home made and donated by the WI members plus the usual friendly vibes Barcombe is known for.

Raffle prizes included a £100 voucher for LadyM and a voucher for a massage with local Olive Branch Retreat as well as donated toiletries and wine and raised an amazing £270 whilst the tickets and bar raised another £400.

Altogether a great evening and I think it is fair to say unlikely to be the last!

