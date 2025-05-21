The big screen brings movie magic to Chestnut Tree House

A state-of-the-art cinema room costing around £22,000 has been generously donated to Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice, in Arundel.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This heart-warming project was led by Together For Cinema, a charity that collaborates with local businesses and individuals to turn big screen dreams into a reality.

Staff at Chestnut Tree House are delighted to see the room being used every day. Alice Stovold, Activities Coordinator said: “This room was never really used by the younger children but now the little ones sit and watch Peppa Pig after school and our teenagers can come in later and watch films or game. It’s wonderful to see all ages using it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Before this was installed, the room was a bit tired looking and it was mainly used by older children to play computer games but that wasn’t often, they usually do that in a different space. I can’t believe it’s the same room, it’s so nice, we are so grateful that Together For Cinema have done this for us!”

L-R Alltrade: Lee Harding, Steve Simper Together For Cinema: Ian Morrish Chestnut Tree House: Alice Stovold Seven Integration: Alex and Matt Josling Home Cinema: Alliance Stuart Burgess

Another key feature about the room is that it is fully accessible. Alice noted how difficult it can be taking children and young people to see films at the cinema, saying: “The last time we went to the cinema, the area for mobility chairs was right at the front and those in our care could barely see the screen. Myself and colleagues ended up sitting on the floor to give them more space.”

Having a cinema room within the hospice means that children and young people with a life-shortening illness can get a special cinema experience no matter their abilities. Also, with the chance of seizures being triggered through sensory experiences like cinema visits, having one on-site means that it can be fully adjusted to ensure the lighting, sounds and seating suits the needs of those using it, and if anyone wants to leave the room, it is easy to do so.

The room offers a fully immersive experience, featuring colour-changing mood lighting, electric blinds, surround sound, and a massive flat screen that immediately grabs your attention. The sophisticated control system is seamlessly programmed to a single remote and sets the scene as desired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Morrish is the Founder and Managing Director at Together For Cinema. When visiting the completed cinema room at Chestnut Tree House for the launch he was thrilled to see the transformation, remarking: “It looks brilliant! I’m so happy to hear that it’s being used every day. To see this bringing so much joy to children that really appreciate it, makes it all worth it.”

He explained how the organisation funds these types of projects, saying: “We are able to donate such high-cost installations and technology thanks to partners and individuals within the audio-visual industry who donate their equipment, expertise and time to us. They bring the vision to life, we recruited the services of Seven Integration, to project manage the technical side of this installation, and they kindly gave their services free of any charge. We all have a common goal of giving back to the community and this is a great way to do it, it’s very rewarding.”

If you are interested in exploring ways to partner with Chestnut Tree House please visit: www.chestnut.org.uk/corporate-partners