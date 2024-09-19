The bikers were back in town
The growling of their engines and the occasional rev, falling and rising, symbolising "I'm here and proud", reverberated off the street walls.
Various Harley-Davidson, Suzuki, Triumph, Kawasaki models, and many more were at the meet-up.
The rhythmic pulse of a passing Harley's exhaust echoed in the still night. Fumes hung thick in the air as grinning enthusiasts posed by their bikes.
Discussing the turnout, a Harley rider said, "Busy tonight," as he parked his bike next to a shop. "Yeah, nowhere to park", his mate replied.
People come to these meet-ups from places like Bexhill, Hastings, and Worthing. One person said, "Probably nearly 300 plus bikes coming through here tonight."
Various bike collectives, such as Rolling Riders, Coastline Bikers, Branded MC, and 1066 Hog Chapter, were seen with their jackets and hoodies, some leather, some not.
Ajay, a 38-year-old member of Coastline Bikers, said, smiling proudly, eyes lit up, "I put on my [Coastline Bikers] hoodie every morning,"
He then turned around and showed his name stitched on the back.
He tells me some bike groups have a fierce reputation. "Come over here, see these guys".
We walked down the street and approached four bikes that had just turned up.
Wearing sleek black helmets and leather jackets embroidered with red print saying "Branded MC", these bikers exuded a quiet confidence
"A lot of people are wrongly scared of those guys [The Branded MC and the Red Devils groups], Hells Angels of the UK they get called, but they're alright".
He explains to me, "They have rankings, patch members [full members], and prospective members [bikers with the intention of becoming full members]."
Ajay also said, "You are lucky. From where I come from, we don't speak to journos" as he rolled a cigarette with his black-painted nails on show.
When discussing the groups, another rocker-looking biker told me, "Too much politics, I try and stay away from clubs."
From veterans with silver beards to young riders in sleek gear, the meet-up attracted bikers of all ages, primarily male but some female riders.
Many ate traditional fish and chips sitting on the benches.
Others discussed their bikes. "Slight tick to it. Had to tighten the valve," a guy told Ajay.
"Everyone loves it down here. Means world to everyone. It's like family", a 1066 rider told me.
"That's the magic of having a bike," another rider said, nodding in agreement.
"Get ya yourself a CBT and a 125 and come down," was the last thing Ajay enthusiastically said to me before he rode back home.
Although this was the last meet-up of the year planned in Eastbourne, more meet-ups are scheduled around Sussex.
Much like this one, the meet-ups bring together riders from all walks of life, united by their shared passion for the open road.
