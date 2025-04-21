The Bishop of Arundel & Brighton responds to the death of Pope Francis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“As we mourn the death of Pope Francis, we can also be deeply grateful for his life of service to the Universal Church."

The Diocese of Arundel & Brighton is deeply saddened by the death of His Holiness Pope Francis this morning. We give thanks for the Holy Father’s ministry and witness and entrust his faithful soul to the Father of all mercies.

Elected to the papacy in March 2013, Pope Francis was an unwavering advocate of the poor and marginalised.

A powerful proponent for the value and sanctity of every human life, the Pope was vocal in his denouncement of human trafficking, which he referred to as a “global scourge”. He designated February 8 as the International Day of Prayer and Awareness Against Human Trafficking and worked steadfastly to raise awareness of the illegal practice, promoting the work and mission of Papal anti-trafficking charity, The Santa Marta Group, which operates internationally to end the criminal trade.

Right Rev Richard Moth, Bishop of Arundel & Brighton

In 2021, Pope Francis launched arguably one of the most prominent initiatives of his 12-year papacy, the Synod on Synodality; a four-year undertaking centred on the themes of Communion, Participation and Mission.

More than 1,000 people from the Diocese of Arundel & Brighton contributed to the “local phase” of the Synod, with the fruits of the Synodal Path offering an opportunity for Catholics across the world to journey together to create a Church that “plants dreams, draw forth prophecies and visions, [and] allows hope to flourish.” More recently, the Holy Father announced that 2025 was to be a Year of Jubilee with the theme “Pilgrims of Hope”, with three churches in our diocese designated as special places of pilgrimage where Holy Year Indulgences can be gained.

Despite his advancing years and the frailties of age, Pope Francis travelled widely, meeting world leaders, lay people, religious, and members of clergy living in countries far beyond Europe and the Western World.

Speaking after a visit to Singapore in September 2024, the Pope highlighted the particular joy he experienced meeting children "who follow the Gospel and become salt and light [and]witnesses of hope” [2], with his love of young people also in evidence during the World Youth Days he attended.

Pope Francis was elected to the papacy in March, 2013

Operating within an increasingly violent and polarised global landscape, Pope Francis worked tirelessly and vocally in the pursuit of peace, dispatching Vatican envoys across the world to deliver aid and spiritual support to people and communities in need, while urging governments and world leaders to bring an end to conflict and violence, particularly in the Middle East, Ukraine, and Sudan.

Equally galvanising was the Pope’s stance on Care for our Common Home, and his concern for environmental stewardship. In 2015 he published Laudato Si’ - the first of two encyclical letters on the climate crisis - calling on people of all ages and backgrounds to redouble local, national, and international efforts to safeguard and protect the planet. Writing Laudate Deum in 2023 he reiterated the need for people across the world to act, highlighting that “there are no cultural changes without personal changes.”

Locally, a number of diocesan parish communities and schools answered the Pope’s call by adopting CAFOD’s LiveSimply programme, caring for God's creation, and standing in solidarity with our global family.

Speaking earlier today Bishop Richard Moth said: “As we mourn the death of Pope Francis, we can also be deeply grateful for his life of service to the Universal Church. Bringing his experience of the Church in South America, informed and enlightened by his life as a member of the Society of Jesus, he called us all to simplicity of life, a renewed openness to the gift of mercy, a deeper understanding of the dignity of the human person and a respect and care for creation.

"The work of the Synod, that has marked the more recent years of his papacy, is sure to inform to the life and mission of the Church in the proclamation of the Gospel and his faithful dedication, even as he lived with failing health, is an example to us all. May he rest in peace.”

Bishop Richard will offer Mass for the repose of the Pope’s soul in his private chapel today, and at Arundel Cathedral tomorrow, 22 April, and will celebrate a daily Mass for the Pope, at various locations, over the next eight days. The Dean of Arundel Cathedral, Fr Stephen Dingley, will also celebrate Mass for the Pope today, with a further eight Masses at Arundel Cathedral or Our Lady of England Catholic Church, Storrington.