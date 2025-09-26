The Black Horse Quiz Team do it again!

Readers will no doubt be wondering how the Black Horse Quiz team from Lewes have got on since their last big win (£490 reported last year in the SE) in the Abyss Brewery Quiz. With the late 2025 season underway you'll be relieved to hear they've recorded another win (£167) but with a smaller team than usual!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Abyss Brewery Quiz is a fun monthly quiz run by Andy and Chris - a sort of beardy, local, Ant and Dec style double act (but with talent). They combine comedy, quips and an addiction to pub quizzes to create a winning formula of fun and larks at each quiz they moderate. To win the jackpot, a team needs to not only win the quiz, but also win the final task. This time, the Black Horse Quiz team bowled up, hugely diminished. The usual stalwarts such as popular local DJ Danny Webb, and Lewes based tech expert Kevin Gillard were absent, as were Una, James & the previous, final task winning Farmer, Wes Udall.

Luckily, Mike Bliss shored up the remaining members, Ian, Malcom and Bobby. There was stiff competition, but the 'Four Tops' romped home to yet another famous victory which was inflated to £167 plus drinks, when Mike went up to do a 5 card, 'higher or lower' turnover task.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was rapturous applause when the final card landed, and the team shared their winnings and received a round of drinks, choosing from Abyss's excellent selection of craft ales and export strength lager beers.

Malcolm, Ian, Mike and Bobby of the Black Horse Quiz Team

'When the second to last card, an 8 appeared, the crowd were shouting for me to go low' said Mike, as he enjoyed his sixth pint of the evening 'but my instinct said - go higher - and sure enough a Jack brought us victory.'

Other quiz teams who fancy their chances should contact Abyss to register for October's competition and any autograph hunters looking for a historic memento to commemorate the teams' achievements can always pop into the Black Horse where at least one of the team will probably be hanging around.