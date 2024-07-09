The Brilliant Brighton Bricks Trail is back in time for the summer holidays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The highly anticipated Brilliant Brighton Bricks Trail is back for its sixth year, promising a summer of fun for all ages.

Running from Saturday, July 13 to Sunday, August 18, this much-loved trail invites locals and visitors alike to explore the city - and its fantastic array of businesses - by spotting and naming all 39 hidden Minifigures in participating businesses.

And, if trail-goers hand in forms to selected collection points, they’ll be entered into a prize giveaway with three amazing prizes - including a LEGO set worth up to £79.99 and Brighton gift cards to be spent in city centre businesses - all up for grabs!

Organised by Brilliant Brighton (a collective of 500+ city centre businesses who come together to put on projects that make Brighton a fantastic place to live, work and visit) and community group Brighton Bricks, the trail will see individual LEGO characters hidden in the windows of shops, cafés, restaurants and salons, across the city centre - spanning The Lanes, North Laine, East Street, North Street and Preston Street

Brilliant Brighton Bricks Trail businesses getting ready for the start of the trail.

“We’re excited to be running the Brilliant Brighton Bricks Trail for the sixth time, in partnership with community group Brighton Bricks this summer,” Shelley Welti, Marketing Manager for Brilliant Brighton says.

“We know how much people enjoy the trail, and we hope families, friends and LEGO enthusiasts alike have a brilliant time exploring our city centre while looking out for the hidden Minifigures.”

Nick Bright, of Brighton Bricks adds: “It is great seeing people searching windows and taking part in the trail, while discovering the great businesses Brighton has to offer! The trail has grown year upon year and we’re really looking forward to hosting this one, taking part during the school summer holidays.”

The three fantastic prizes up for grabs include Brighton gift cards (which can be spent in city centre businesses) and a LEGO set.

The prizes are:

First prize: LEGO Creative Fantasy Universe set worth £79.99 PLUS £100 Brighton gift card

Second prize: £50 Brighton gift card

Third prize: £25 Brighton gift card

To get involved, all trail-goers have to do is collect a form from one of the 39 participating businesses and then name each of the hidden LEGO Minifigures, before returning to Simon Webster Hair, 16 Gardner Street, Soctopus, 37 Bond Street, Futon Company, 51-52 Preston Street, Stanley Road Department Store, 54-55 Market Street and Rieker, 23 Dukes Lane by 5pm on Sunday, August 18. Trail forms will also be available to download at www.brilliantbrighton.com from July 12.