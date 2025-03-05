"The Burger Who Didn't Want To Get Eaten" – a heartwarming story from father-son duo, now available!

Tangerine Carp proudly announces the release of "The Burger Who Didn't Want To Get Eaten," a vibrant and inspiring picture book by Father-and-Son duo, Sonny and Marco Fortis.

This delightful tale follows a courageous burger’s quest for purpose, offering a fun and meaningful story for young readers. Sonny Fortis, 6, crafted the whimsical narrative of the burger while learning the art of storytelling and character development alongside his father, Marco.

Marco says, ‘One half term I wanted to do something meaningful with Sonny. He’s always been a clever guy, and I’ve spent most of my adult life writing stories as a hobby. We worked a little bit each day, learning about story-telling and character development. This is his story, his characters. I’m so proud of him.”

This collaborative project has blossomed into a charming picture book that will resonate with children aged 3-7. The story follows a burger who suddenly realises he doesn't want to be someone's meal. He befriends a clown who takes him to the circus to discover his true calling. This journey of self-discovery is filled with laughter, adventure, and a powerful message about embracing individuality.

Sonny reading the book he created with his father

Marco Fortis’s vibrant and expressive illustrations, created as part of the sketchbook challenge organised by the local charity SCIP (Sussex Contemporary Illustrators and Printmakers) in Seaford, bring the burger and his circus world to life. £1 of each book sale will go straight to SCIP, helping them continue to create valuable art projects within the local community.

"The Burger Who Didn't Want To Get Eaten" is available for purchase exclusively through the Tangerine Carp website: www.tangerinecarp.com, with wider availability throughout the year.

Tangerine Carp is an independent publisher created by Marco Fortis. It publishes books and games for children and young adults, designed to inspire and ignite their imagination.