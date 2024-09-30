The Cat and Rabbit Centre receives a generous donation from BHP Group
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The rescue charity, based in Sidlesham, recently reached out to the local community for help in sourcing a container to provide much-needed storage space. To their delight, BHP Group responded swiftly and generously. Not only did they source the perfect container, but they also went the extra mile by having it painted in the charity’s signature green and arranging for its delivery directly to The Centre.
It wasn’t the easiest of deliveries; The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre is located down a small country lane, and the lorry had a tight squeeze maneuvering the container into place – but with great skill and determination, they made it happen.
Following the donation, Louise and Stuart Etherington from BHP Group visited The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre to see their kind contribution in action. They were welcomed, given a tour, and provided a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the vital work the charity does for the animals in its care.
Ian Hughes, General Manager at The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre, said, “We cannot express enough how grateful we are to BHP Group and all our wonderful supporters who consistently help us continue our mission. This container will greatly enhance our storage capabilities and help us better serve the animals who need us most.”
The generosity of companies like BHP Group, alongside individual supporters, makes all the difference in the lives of the animals The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre cares for. If you’d like to support them, please consider making a donation.
BHP Group provides comprehensive health & safety and employment law services to businesses across Southern England. Their team of expert consultants is selected for their approachable nature and dedication to delivering simplified, tailored advice. As a small, focused team, they take pride in fostering a positive safety culture and promoting best practices in employment relationships.
The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre, established in 1986, is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned, unwanted, and neglected cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs. Located in Siddlesham, near Chichester, their mission is to provide a safe haven for these animals, offering them the care and love they deserve until they find their forever homes.
As they do not receive any government funding, they rely entirely on the generosity of compassionate supporters to continue their vital work. Donations help them care for animals across West Sussex and Hampshire, including strays, unwanted, feral, or abused animals, and assist owners struggling to care for their pets.
For more information, visit The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre at www.crrc.co.uk and BHP Group at www.bhp-group.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.