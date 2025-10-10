The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre urgently seeks home for senior cats

The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre is appealing for a loving home for two special cats, who came into their care earlier this year after their owner became unwell, and they are now hoping to find someone who can offer them comfort, companionship, and love.

The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre, based in Sidlesham, has been rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming animals across Sussex and Hampshire for over 40 years, giving every animal a chance at life.

Em, who is 12 years and 9 months old, and Heather, who is 17 years and 9 months old, have been waiting since April for a family to provide them with comfort and companionship in their golden years.

Both cats have medical needs, but they will be rehomed through the Centre’s Full Foster Care Scheme. This means they can be fully adopted while the Centre continues to cover all their veterinary expenses. Em has inflammatory bowel disease and arthritis, whereas Heather has kidney issues and arthritis; both require daily medication and regular visits to Chichester Vets in Oving, so a nearby home is crucial.

Heather and Em are looking for a new home

Despite their health issues, Em and Heather are affectionate and loving. Em enjoys being fussed over and will gently reach out with her paw, while Heather prefers a calmer environment and gentle attention. They are looking for a quiet home with garden access and will remain close to home rather than roam.

Ian Hughes, General Manager at The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre, said: "Em and Heather still have so much love to give. Thanks to our Full Foster Care Scheme, we can ensure they receive all the medical care they need while living in a forever home. These girls deserve warmth, comfort, and companionship in their golden years and we hope someone special can open their hearts and home to them."

The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre was founded in 1986 and works to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome abandoned and unwanted cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs across West Sussex and Hampshire. The charity receives no government funding and relies entirely on donations from the public to continue its work, which includes funding the Full Foster Scheme.

To offer Em and Heather a loving home, learn more about them and the Centre’s work, or to donate, please visit www.crrc.co.uk