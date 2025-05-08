The Catholic Diocese of Arundel & Brighton welcomes the election of Pope Leo
“Pope Leo brings to the office of the Holy Father considerable experience as a bishop and pastor including in Chulucanas, so closely associated with our diocese, together with his more recent service as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops.
"His prayer for peace in his first words from the balcony at St Peter’s will resonate with Catholics and all people of good will.
“This is a significant moment for the Catholic Church and for the world, and we offer our prayers for the Holy Father as he begins his Pontificate."
Bishop Richard will celebrate Mass for the Holy Father’s intentions at the Confirmation Mass at Arundel Cathedral this Sunday at 2pm, with additional Masses celebrated across the Diocese.