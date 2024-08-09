The Central Band of The Royal British Legion gets Eastbourne Bandstand buzzing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This week, The Central Band of The Royal British Legion has been enchanting crowds at Eastbourne Bandstand with their resonant, rich tones of classical brass, big band arrangements, and lively swing numbers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Central Band has been performing in the Bandstand's 'Traditional Afternoon' 3 pm slot, a weekly feature showcasing bands playing traditional classical pieces.

Today marks their final performance of the summer in Eastbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There's something about hearing a brass band play at a venue like the Eastbourne Bandstand that turns back time.

Captain David Cole, former Director of Music on HMY Britannia, conducts The Central Band.

The glorious architecture and reverberating brass tones transport listeners back nearly 100 years to 1935, when the Bandstand was newly built.

The Central Band has performed since 1944 and has played at prestigious venues like The Royal Albert Hall, Westminster Abbey and D-Day commemoration events.

As the leading band among the 50-plus bands affiliated with the Royal British Legion (RBL), The Central Band continues to fund itself independently, like the other RBL bands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RBL is an armed forces charity that supports serving and ex-serving personnel and their families.

The audience enjoys The Central Band.

The Central Band plays its last Eastbourne show of the summer today (Friday) at 3 pm, which can be heard and seen from the top promenade.

For seating inside the Bandstand, prices are as follows: Adult: £4.00, Child: £2.50. The doors and bar open at 2.30 pm, the concert starts at 3 pm and ends at roughly 4.30 pm.

Don't miss this chance to step back in time and enjoy a piece of musical history at Eastbourne Bandstand.