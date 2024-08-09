The Central Band of The Royal British Legion gets Eastbourne Bandstand buzzing
The Central Band has been performing in the Bandstand's 'Traditional Afternoon' 3 pm slot, a weekly feature showcasing bands playing traditional classical pieces.
Today marks their final performance of the summer in Eastbourne.
There's something about hearing a brass band play at a venue like the Eastbourne Bandstand that turns back time.
The glorious architecture and reverberating brass tones transport listeners back nearly 100 years to 1935, when the Bandstand was newly built.
The Central Band has performed since 1944 and has played at prestigious venues like The Royal Albert Hall, Westminster Abbey and D-Day commemoration events.
As the leading band among the 50-plus bands affiliated with the Royal British Legion (RBL), The Central Band continues to fund itself independently, like the other RBL bands.
The RBL is an armed forces charity that supports serving and ex-serving personnel and their families.
The Central Band plays its last Eastbourne show of the summer today (Friday) at 3 pm, which can be heard and seen from the top promenade.
For seating inside the Bandstand, prices are as follows: Adult: £4.00, Child: £2.50. The doors and bar open at 2.30 pm, the concert starts at 3 pm and ends at roughly 4.30 pm.
Don't miss this chance to step back in time and enjoy a piece of musical history at Eastbourne Bandstand.
