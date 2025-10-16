The Christmas Fair at Chichester College

What to Expect:
- A fantastic mix of local artisans and businesses from further afield
- Easy access via train, bus, car, or on foot
- FREE Parking
- A shopping drop-off/pick-up point and carry service to make your day stress-free
Festive Highlights:
- Be greeted by an enchanting entrance adorned with wreaths, garlands, lights and Christmas decorations
- Enjoy live vintage Christmas tunes from the fabulous Dawn Gracie
- Enter the fabulous raffle supporting CancerWise – and don’t forget to hang a wish on our magical Christmas Wish Tree
- Discover the ground floor bursting with festive flavours — from seasonal foods and treats along with creative artisan wares
- Visit the college café for delicious food, warming teas and coffees, or enjoy a drink from the bar
Upstairs in the Main Hall: (a lift is available wheel chair accessible)
- Shop for everyone on your list with gifts for all ages and interests
- Soak up the festive atmosphere as you browse to the sounds of joyful Christmas music
For the Children:
Take a magical flight to the North Pole in Chichester College’s very own aeroplane simulator — where Santa himself is waiting in his grotto!
Plan Your Visit:
Make it a day to remember — shop, eat, relax, and soak in the Christmas spirit.
For more information & to book your tickets, visit: www.thechristmasfair.com
Tickets: Adults £7, Students £4, Children Free (U16), Visit Santa £10
1 / 2