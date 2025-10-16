The Christmas Fair at Chichester College

Published 16th Oct 2025, 14:30 BST
Saturday 29 November 10am – 8pm (last entry 7pm) Sunday 30 November 10am – 4pm (last entry 3pm) Christmas Shopping at its easiest & best, at one accessible location! In support of CancerWise – www.cancerwise.org.uk Step into Christmas at Chichester brimming with seasonal delights, this is the ultimate destination to kick off your Christmas shopping — with unique gifts and treats for the whole family from over 8o exhibitors and traders.

What to Expect:

  • A fantastic mix of local artisans and businesses from further afield
  • Easy access via train, bus, car, or on foot
  • FREE Parking
  • A shopping drop-off/pick-up point and carry service to make your day stress-free

Festive Highlights:

  • Be greeted by an enchanting entrance adorned with wreaths, garlands, lights and Christmas decorations
  • Enjoy live vintage Christmas tunes from the fabulous Dawn Gracie
  • Enter the fabulous raffle supporting CancerWise – and don’t forget to hang a wish on our magical Christmas Wish Tree
  • Discover the ground floor bursting with festive flavours — from seasonal foods and treats along with creative artisan wares
  • Visit the college café for delicious food, warming teas and coffees, or enjoy a drink from the bar

Upstairs in the Main Hall: (a lift is available wheel chair accessible)

  • Shop for everyone on your list with gifts for all ages and interests
  • Soak up the festive atmosphere as you browse to the sounds of joyful Christmas music

For the Children:

Take a magical flight to the North Pole in Chichester College’s very own aeroplane simulator — where Santa himself is waiting in his grotto!

Plan Your Visit:

Make it a day to remember — shop, eat, relax, and soak in the Christmas spirit.

For more information & to book your tickets, visit: www.thechristmasfair.com

Tickets: Adults £7, Students £4, Children Free (U16), Visit Santa £10

Christmas shopping at it's easiest and best, in one convenient location.

Unique Gifts

Visit Santa

A Great day out for the whole Family

