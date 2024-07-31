The Coal Shed Brighton welcomes new era in September
The highly anticipated move will see Helalat, along with recently appointed Executive Chef Lee Murdoch, deliver a completely new culinary direction for the restaurant, showcasing the restaurant's growth over the past 13 years.
The more elevated menu will be driven by exceptional local produce and expands on The Coal Shed’s fire-cooking techniques with beef to demonstrate the incredible depth of flavour that can be unlocked with other proteins, hearty vegetables and vegan dishes.
Capitalising on Brighton’s seaside location, the new restaurant will also feature an extensive seafood offering, both raw and cooked over flames, a Sturia Caviar menu and a selection of Copper Kettle oven cooked breads and dishes.
The North Street restaurant will also be home to one of Brighton’s first Himalayan salt-ageing rooms, The Salt Chamber. This ancient technique will maximise flavours and aromas, while in-house ageing allows the kitchen to hand butcher beef to their exact requirements.
The Salt Chamber will showcase beef cuts from premium suppliers in the British Isles including a Black Angus prime rib and chateaubriand, alongside Longhorn Irish sirloin, Salt Marsh Lamb Best End and a Westholme Australian wagyu tomahawk 9+.
For the first time, The Coal Shed will have a dedicated bar at North Street, which is set to be a destination in itself. The bar will seat up to 25 guests across leather stools and intimate banquette tables, with a dedicated menu featuring small bites and sharing plates.
The cocktail menu will draw inspiration from the best bars in NYC and London, reimagining classic drinks with contemporary flavours and techniques, and stocking some of the world's best alcoholic and non-alcoholic spirits.
The interiors at North Street will reflect The Coal Shed's new direction, with an industrial-chic aesthetic, reminiscent of trendy New York brasseries. The original brickwork and features of the site have been carefully restored, complemented by blackened and charred wood alongside softer, more tactile upholstery.
Throughout the venue, terracotta tiling, leather seating, fresh foliage and green accents will create a relaxed and warm environment where the exceptional food is the focus.
The new site will have a significantly larger seating capacity - one of the largest in Brighton - spanning across five distinct dining areas including the grand dining room, bar and three versatile private dining rooms.
One private dining space - which seats 26 guests – will act as an event space complete with its own bar, bespoke ‘Experience Menus’, private entrance, dedicated sound system and serving team.
The current Coal Shed Brighton restaurant will hold its final service on Sunday, September 1.
