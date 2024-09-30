The comfort of home with the confidence of care with Worthing charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Home care services are designed to help you to stay independent for longer. When daily tasks, such as taking care of yourself or your home, become a little trickier as you get older, home care offers a helping hand, so you can remain safe and comfortable in the familiar surroundings of your own home. Guild Care provides a complete range of home care services which are individually tailored.

At 95, David lives at home, cared for with visits from his family and by Guild Care Home Care. David’s daughters said, “We got Guild Care in at the right time, you don’t want to take away independence but at the same time, this way our dad keeps his dignity. We’re forever grateful to Guild Care. It’s made a huge difference knowing someone was coming in and would let us know if Dad was having any problems.”

David now looks forwards to the visits from Guild Care Home Care and enjoys the company and the independence it gives him.

“I’m well looked after by my family, and I’m well looked after by Guild Care too. I look forward to seeing the carers,” said David. “It’s been such a help and comfort. It feels like the staff are part of the family. It’s difficult to find words to sum up how much they mean.”

David enjoys the company and care of Guild Care's Home Care team

Lacey Thomas, head of Home Care, said, “Often it’s the little things, like struggling to put on socks or feeling dizzy when you get up, which first prompt someone to get in touch. We understand that everyone needs something slightly different when it comes to help at home, so we always sit down and together prepare a care plan to cover whatever you need most, whether it’s shopping or personal care.

“A morning visit from one of our experienced Home Care team can take the stress away and start the day off on a more positive note – along with the peace of mind of a friendly visit to check you’re ok. An early evening visit might include help with personal care, having a chat while preparing a meal, or helping you to get ready for bed at the end of the day.”

Every year Guild Care supports over 3,000 people through their diverse range of community services to support older people, people living with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities. As Worthing's leading social care charity, Guild Care aims to reduce social isolation and social stigma to ensure that people feel loved, cared for, connected, and accepted for who they are.

Recognising that extra support may often be needed as a normal part of ageing, Guild Care has extended its Home Care services to help more people stay independent at home. The team are now based at Portland Road in central Worthing, where anyone interested in finding out more about their services is welcome to call in for an initial chat. Alternatively Home Care can be reached on 01903 528637 or email [email protected].