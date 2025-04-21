The Cross: A symbol of suffering and hope explored in Chichester cathedral exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of Chichester Cathedral’s 950th anniversary celebrations, the Chichester950 exhibition Religion, Rebellion & Reformation explores faith in Sussex across nine centuries. Coinciding with Eastertide, this latest entry in a series on the exhibition’s fascinating artefacts explores a collection of crosses and figures of Jesus, inviting reflection on the enduring significance of the crucifixion and the solace faith has provided in times of suffering.

A medieval masterpiece

The Coombes Crucifix is a rare and beautifully crafted example of medieval devotion. Dating back to the early 13th century, this figure of Jesus was discovered in a field near Coombes Church, Lancing, and was originally part of a crucifix or processional cross. In an age of hardship - where communities were devastated by plague and other crises - religious imagery like this provided comfort, helping people find meaning in suffering and reaffirm their faith. Priests and worshippers would have bowed to and kissed the crucifix in devotion to the suffering Lord it depicted, seeking solace in its presence.

However, the damage the artefact bears suggests a more turbulent history. Likely inflicted during the Reformation, when such images were condemned as idols, these marks reflect a time of religious upheaval that saw many objects of faith destroyed.

Crafted in Limoges, France, from copper with remains of gilding and enamel, the crucifix stands as a testament to both faith and conflict, embodying the resilience of belief through centuries of change.

Echoes of suffering across the centuries

Yet, the Coombes Crucifix does not stand alone in the exhibition. Alongside it, two other remarkable crucifixes tell their own stories of endurance and faith amidst adversity. The first is a World War I cross, made from the wooden duckboards of the trenches - a simple yet profound artefact that bore witness to the horrors of war. Soldiers clung to their faith in the bleakest of conditions, finding solace in symbols that connected them to something greater than themselves. The second, a field crucifix carried by a soldier at Dunkirk during World War II, gifted to him by an unknown padre in a moment of crisis. In these objects, the cross transcends time, speaking to the universal human experience of suffering and the search for hope.

Relic of the true cross

Faith in the cross is further represented in the exhibition by a remarkable relic kept on the desk of Bishop George Bell, Bishop of Chichester from 1929 - 1958. This Relic of the True Cross, housed in a 19th-century wooden box and encased within a 17th-century crystal cross, was a personal reminder of Christ’s sacrifice for the world’s sin. Bell’s deep connection to the suffering Church in Nazi Germany made this relic particularly significant to him.

The cross and the resurrection

In Christianity, the crucifixion is inseparable from the resurrection and is represented in the exhibition through a remarkable alabaster carving from Chichester Cathedral’s library. This 15th-century English alabaster relic depicts Christ rising from the dead, a vision of triumph and hope. The carving conveys the belief that Jesus has defeated sin and death, restoring joy, hope and eternal life.

A timeless message

The presence of these crucifixes within Religion, Rebellion & Reformation invites visitors to consider the enduring power of faith in the face of hardship. From the medieval world to the battlefields of the 20th century, the cross has offered hope and resilience. As we reflect on these objects, we are reminded that, in times of need, people have always sought solace in their faith - and that, through suffering, the promise of renewal remains.

Religion, Rebellion & Reformation is free to visit, with a suggested donation of £5 per person. The Cathedral is open from Monday – Saturday 9.00am – 5.00pm and on Sunday from 12.30pm – 2.30pm. The exhibition ends on Saturday 15th November.

Click to plan your visit - https://www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/events/chichester950-religion-rebellion-reformation