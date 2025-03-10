The Crumbles Food and Craft Market grand opening community event

Get ready to party, folks! The Grand Opening of the fabulous Crumbles Food and Craft Market is happening on April 4th, 2025! Circle that date on your calendars because this market is ready to make a splash!

Get ready to party, folks! The Grand Opening of the fabulous Crumbles Food and Craft Market is happening on April 4th, 2025!

Circle that date on your calendars because this market is ready to make a splash!

Join us from 10 AM to 1 PM at the Sovereign Harbour Community Centre, located at Easter Island, Eastbourne, bn23 6jh.This isn’t just any market; it’s a colourful explosion of local talents and tasty treats! We’ve got small businesses strutting their stuff, an on-site café to fuel your adventures, and guess what?

The Crumbles Food and Craft Market Leaflet

Free parking and free entry—woohoo!

Need more details? Hit up [email protected].

And for the inside scoop on all things market-related, hop into our Facebook group, The Crumbles Food & Craft Market, where you'll get sneak peeks of our amazing stallholders and their delightful goodies!

Let the countdown begin!