The Crumbles Food and Craft Market Grand Opening Community Event

Discover the Crumbles Food and Craft Market!

Welcome to the lively and bustling Crumbles Food and Craft Market, where creativity and flavour come together in a charming setting! Join us for our inaugural event and immerse yourself in a world filled with culinary delights and handcrafted wonders.

Market Highlights:

Grand Opening

Date & Time:

4th April 2025, from 10 AM to 1 PM

Location:

Conveniently situated in the heart of the community, with easy access and plenty of parking at the Sovereign Harbour Community Centre.

What to Expect:

Culinary Delights: Savour a variety of gourmet foods, ranging from artisanal cheeses to freshly baked treats. Our local stallholders present the finest in farm-fresh produce and unique culinary creations. Crafted with Love: Explore a selection of unique handmade crafts, including jewellery, pottery, textiles, and more. Each piece is carefully crafted by skilled artisans, making them perfect for gifting or indulging yourself. Family-Friendly Fun: Bring the entire family to enjoy live music, face painting, and engaging activities for kids. It's a place where everyone can experience a touch of magic. Community Spirit: Connect with local entrepreneurs, artisans, and fellow market enthusiasts. Experience the warmth and spirit of community that sets our market apart.

Join Us!

Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this exciting new market tradition. Whether you're a food enthusiast, a craft lover, or simply searching for a delightful way to spend your Friday morning, the Crumbles Food and Craft Market has something for everyone.

We look forward to seeing you there!