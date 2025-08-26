The Crumbles food and craft market returns on Friday 5th September 10-1pm

The craft and food market returns with the theme of autumn on Friday 5th September with their pop up cafe, outside and inside stalls

The Crumbles Food and craft market is open on the first Friday of each month, with our autumnal market being held on Friday 5th September 10-1pm, find a scrumptious array of foods, crafts, artisan, records, Tropic, jewellery and art, created locally.

We boast high quality foods and crafts, hand and homemade; these can be found in the large hall, the small hall and the entrance of the Sovereign Harbour community centre, Easter island, Eastbourne (opposite The Crumbles and next to the waterfront car park)

The market offers a mobile pet shop, fresh breads, venison, fruit and veg, Baklava bakes, jams, chutneys, honey, candles, Records, collectable books, wooden crafts, crochet, knitted & sewn crafts, cushions, jewellery, art, childrens wear, adults knitwear, hats, children and babies knitwear, wax melts, glass crafts, scrappy bears, we have our seamstress and pre loved clothing.

Flyer for The Crumbles food and craft market

The market cafe will be open with homemade cakes, sausages rolls, cheese straws, hot and cold drinks, scones, toasted tea cakes and lots more, inside and outside seating available (weather dependant)

Story time for children of all ages at 1030, 1130 and 1230 in the meeting room (sign posted)

Children’s crafting table available throughout the day

We thank you for your ongoing support, this will be our 6th market held at the Sovereign Harbour community centre.

Future market dates

3/10

7/11

5/12

For details please email market manager at

Thank you