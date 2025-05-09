The Diocese of Arundel & Brighton welcomes yesterday’s election of Pope Leo XIV.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Responding to the news, Bishop Richard Moth said: ‍"We give thanks that under the guidance of the Holy Spirit the Cardinals have elected Pope Leo.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Pope Leo brings to the office of the Holy Father considerable experience as a bishop and pastor including in Chulucanas, so closely associated with our diocese, together with his more recent service as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops.

"His prayer for peace in his first words from the balcony at St Peter’s will resonate with Catholics and all people of good will.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a significant moment for the Catholic Church and for the world, and we offer our prayers for the Holy Father as he begins his Pontificate."

‍Bishop Richard will celebrate Mass for the Holy Father’s intentions at the Confirmation Mass at Arundel Cathedral this Sunday at 2pm, with additional Masses celebrated across the Diocese.